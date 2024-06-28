Left Menu

Three Labourers Feared Trapped in Vasant Vihar Wall Collapse

Three labourers are feared trapped after an under-construction wall collapsed in southwest Delhi's Vasant Vihar area amidst heavy rain. Rescue operations are ongoing with teams from multiple agencies involved. Cranes and pumps are being used to clear debris and water from the site as search efforts continue.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2024 13:11 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 13:11 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Three labourers are feared trapped following the collapse of an under-construction wall in southwest Delhi's Vasant Vihar area, officials reported on Friday.

According to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), a distress call was received at 5.30 am, prompting the deployment of five fire tenders. As per a senior police officer, three workers are believed to be trapped in the mud slush, although exact figures are yet to be confirmed.

Rescue teams comprising the NDRF, DDMA, civic agencies, fire brigade, and police are at the scene, actively trying to rescue the trapped individuals. Divers and firemen are searching a suspected pit, while cranes and pumps are used to clear the rubble and remove water.

Early Friday's heavy rain caused significant waterlogging across Delhi, leading to substantial traffic congestion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

