Kennametal India's Successful Lake Restoration Boosts Local Ecosystem

Kennametal India Limited, in partnership with sustainability firm Planet Sutra, marked the completion of the Harokethanahalli lake restoration project in Bengaluru on June 28. The restoration, covering nearly 18 acres, aims to enhance water quality and increase groundwater levels, facilitating a positive impact on local flora and fauna.

The lake, with a capacity of over 140 million liters, is positioned in an area primarily reliant on groundwater. This endeavor will help raise the groundwater table by eight meters, benefiting approximately 5000 residents. Additional benefits include the revival of surrounding agricultural and commercial land as well as private farmhouses.

Vijaykrishnan Venkatesan, Managing Director of Kennametal India, underscored the importance of the initiative, stating, 'It's a proud moment for us as we successfully conclude our second lake restoration project. Protecting our planet is integral to our CSR commitments.' The project also emphasizes promoting an eco-friendly mindset among the community through measures like clean water provision and soil erosion prevention.

