Japan's H3 Rocket Launch Delayed Amid Weather Forecast

Japan's space agency JAXA postponed the H3 rocket's launch to Monday due to bad weather. The rocket, carrying the ALOS-4 satellite for Earth observation, was initially set for a Sunday launch. The H3 represents Japan's aim for a competitive space transport capability.

  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan's space agency, JAXA, announced this Friday that it would postpone the scheduled weekend launch of its H3 rocket to Monday, citing forecasted adverse weather conditions.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, attributed the delay to expected rain and thunder on Saturday night, which would hinder moving the rocket to the Tanegashima Space Centre launch site.

Initially set for Sunday, the rocket will carry the Advanced Land Observation Satellite (ALOS-4), designed for Earth observation, disaster response, and military monitoring. This will be the H3's third launch, following a successful attempt in February and a failed debut a year earlier.

