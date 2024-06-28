Left Menu

Heavy Rains Batter Karnataka: Fishermen Advised to Stay Ashore

The India Meteorological Department has issued a warning for fishermen in Karnataka due to heavy rains and squally weather expected till June 29. High waves and possible flooding are also forecasted, prompting caution for marine operations. Bengaluru expects light rain while Agumbe saw the highest rainfall.

Heavy Rains Batter Karnataka: Fishermen Advised to Stay Ashore
Owing to heavy rains along Karnataka's coastal regions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a strict warning to fishermen, advising them to remain ashore until June 29.

The IMD predicts squally weather, with wind speeds ranging from 35 kmph to 45 kmph and gusts up to 55 kmph, likely to persist till June 29. Fishermen have been cautioned not to venture into the sea during this period due to the adverse weather conditions.

High wave alerts have also been issued for the coasts of Dakshina Kannada (Mulki to Mangalore), Udupi (Baindur to Kapu), and Uttara Kannada (Majali to Bhatkal). With waves expected to reach heights between 2.9m and 3.7m until June 29, caution is advised for marine operations and nearshore recreational activities.

Moreover, the IMD has warned of possible waterlogging and flooding of low-lying areas, as well as mudslides and rockfalls. Residents are advised to avoid flash flood-prone areas and to prepare for potential power outages and traffic disruptions.

In comparison, Bengaluru is forecasted to receive very light rain, with temperatures fluctuating between 26.4°C and 21.3°C. Agumbe recorded the highest rainfall at 81.5mm on June 27 while Bengaluru city experienced the lowest at 0.1mm.

Bengaluru's water expert, S Vishwanath, also noted significant inflow in the Kaveri basin, with Kabini Reservoir showing a strong influx of 20,113 cusecs as of June 28. Meanwhile, weather enthusiast Namma Karnataka Weather (@namma_vjy) reported a decrease in water levels at Bhagamandala Triveni Sangama and anticipated light to moderate showers across Kodagu in the coming days.

