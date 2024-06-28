Left Menu

Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc in Gurugram: Traffic Jams and Waterlogging Paralyze City

Early Friday morning, heavy rains in Gurugram caused severe inundation and traffic jams, affecting residential areas and major roads. Waterlogging was reported in several sectors, making it challenging for residents. Local authorities worked to manage the situation, with some areas being cleared to facilitate safe traffic movement.

Updated: 28-06-2024 18:17 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 18:17 IST
Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc in Gurugram: Traffic Jams and Waterlogging Paralyze City
AI Generated Representative Image
Heavy rains in Gurugram early Friday morning led to severe inundation, particularly in residential areas, and traffic jams across the city.

Significant waterlogging was reported in key areas such as Dwarka Expressway, Sector 9, Sector 21, Sector 23, Greenwood City, Ardee City, Palam Vihar, Bhim Nagar, and MG Road, making it difficult for residents to step out of their homes. The Delhi-Gurugram Expressway was also affected after rains lashed the city on Thursday night and Friday morning.

According to the rainfall data till 7:30 AM on Friday, Sohna received 82 mm of rainfall, followed by 55 mm at Wazirabad, 30 mm at Gurugram, while Pataudi received the lowest rainfall at 3 mm. Local residents highlighted the crisis on social media.

Teams from the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), and traffic police struggled to manage the situation. A traffic cop noted that the stretch from Khandsa to Kherki Daula toll was one of the worst affected areas.

Virender Vij, DCP (Traffic) said, ''Our teams are deployed at all major locations, monitoring waterlogging spots, and the situation is manageable now.''

In the meantime, the GMDA tweeted, ''Waterlogging along Signature Tower, sector 23/23A dividing road, and near Gold Souq has been cleared to facilitate safe traffic movement.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

