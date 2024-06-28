Delhi Drenched: Historic Monsoon Deluge Brings City to Standstill

Monsoon fury descended on Delhi early Friday, delivering the heaviest single-day rainfall in June in 88 years. The torrential downpour paralyzed the capital, submerging streets, halting traffic, and triggering a canopy collapse that suspended flight operations at Delhi airport's Terminal-1.

The storm claimed lives, including a cab driver and a man electrocuted by a live wire. Several people were injured, and three laborers remain trapped after an under-construction wall collapsed. Floodwaters invaded prominent residences, including those of Water Minister Atishi and MPs Shashi Tharoor and Manish Tewari.

Delhi's infrastructure reeled under the deluge. Vehicles were submerged, power outages were widespread, and trees were uprooted. Emergency meetings were convened by government officials to tackle waterlogging, while rescue operations pulled stranded passengers to safety. The monumental rainfall figures recorded signaled a dramatic arrival of the monsoon.

