Tragic Accident: 11-Month-Old Girl Drowns in Water-Filled Bucket

In a heart-wrenching incident, an 11-month-old girl named Asmabano Niyaz Siddiqui lost her life after falling into a bucket filled with water in her Mumbra home, Thane city. The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon in the Amrut Nagar locality, where the child, who was crawling around the house, approached the bucket kept outside the bathroom.

According to an official at the Mumbra police station, the child tried to peek into the bucket and fell into it. Despite her mother's immediate discovery of the situation, it was too late, and the child was found motionless. The parents rushed her to a local hospital, and subsequently, to the Kalwa civil hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

This tragic incident, which has left the community in mourning, is reportedly the second such case in Mumbra in the past month. Local police have registered a case of accidental death and initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)