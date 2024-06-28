Left Menu

Delhi's Water Crisis: Chandrawal Pump House Fault Sparks Supply Disruption

Several areas in Delhi are facing water supply disruptions due to a critical fault at the Chandrawal WW-II pump house following heavy rains. The Delhi Jal Board has stated that the issue will persist, urging residents to store adequate water, with water tankers available upon request.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2024 21:01 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 21:01 IST
Delhi's Water Crisis: Chandrawal Pump House Fault Sparks Supply Disruption
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Several areas in Delhi are experiencing significant water supply disruptions due to a critical fault at the Chandrawal WW-II pump house. The fault was triggered by heavy rains on Friday morning, as confirmed by the Delhi Jal Board.

The disruption is expected to continue on Saturday, causing inconveniences in Civil Lines, near Hindu Rao Hospital, Kamla Nagar, Shakti Nagar, Karol Bagh, Paharganj, NDMC areas, Old Rajinder Nagar, New Rajinder Nagar, Patel Nagar, Baljeet Nagar, and Inderpuri.

The Delhi Jal Board tweeted that the backflow of rainwater into the pump house halted all pumping operations. Authorities have urged residents to store water and announced that water tankers will be available upon request as efforts to rectify the fault continue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

India
3
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
4
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024