Delhi's Water Crisis: Chandrawal Pump House Fault Sparks Supply Disruption

Several areas in Delhi are experiencing significant water supply disruptions due to a critical fault at the Chandrawal WW-II pump house. The fault was triggered by heavy rains on Friday morning, as confirmed by the Delhi Jal Board.

The disruption is expected to continue on Saturday, causing inconveniences in Civil Lines, near Hindu Rao Hospital, Kamla Nagar, Shakti Nagar, Karol Bagh, Paharganj, NDMC areas, Old Rajinder Nagar, New Rajinder Nagar, Patel Nagar, Baljeet Nagar, and Inderpuri.

The Delhi Jal Board tweeted that the backflow of rainwater into the pump house halted all pumping operations. Authorities have urged residents to store water and announced that water tankers will be available upon request as efforts to rectify the fault continue.

