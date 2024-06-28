Left Menu

Record Rainfall in Delhi: Unprecedented Monsoonal Downpour

Multiple large-scale monsoonal weather systems caused intense thunderstorms and heavy rainfall in Delhi NCR on June 28, as per the India Meteorological Department. Thermodynamic instability in the atmosphere favored these conditions, resulting in Delhi's highest June rainfall in 88 years, impacting various weather stations across the city.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2024 23:21 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 23:21 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Heart-stopping, unprecedented levels of rainfall led to an extraordinary weather event in Delhi NCR on June 28. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) attributed intense thunderstorms and heavy rain to multiple large-scale monsoonal weather systems.

The IMD explained how thermodynamic instability in the atmosphere, coupled with stagnant monsoon currents over the Bay of Bengal, escalated the situation. From June 25, upper air cyclonic circulations and intensified Southwest Monsoon currents set the stage for record-breaking rainfall.

Weather stations across Delhi recorded shocking figures, with the Safdarjung Observatory alone logging 228.1 mm of rainfall in 24 hours, marking the highest for the month in 88 years. The IMD announced the official arrival of the monsoon later in the morning, firmly establishing the scale of this rare weather phenomenon.

