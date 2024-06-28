Tragic Downpour: Lives Lost in Delhi's Waterlogged Struggles
Heavy rains in Delhi led to tragic incidents where three people, including two children, drowned in waterlogged areas. The boys, aged eight and 10, drowned in a ditch in northeast Delhi, while a man in his late 20s died at a flooded underpass. Further investigations are underway.
Heavy rains in the national capital resulted in the loss of three lives, including two children, as waterlogged areas brought normal life to a standstill on Friday, police said.
Two boys, aged eight and 10 years, drowned while playing in a rainwater-filled ditch in northeast Delhi on Friday evening. The incident occurred in a five-foot-deep ditch near Pusta No. 5 in New Usmanpur, which was filled with rainwater.
Upon receiving information, police rushed to the scene and rescued the boys. However, they were declared dead on arrival at the hospital. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and an investigation is underway.
In another incident, a man in his late 20s drowned at a flooded underpass in northwest Delhi's Shalimar Bagh area. The officer mentioned that the deceased was a part-time laborer at Azadpur Mandi, but his identity is yet to be confirmed.
Additionally, three workers are feared trapped in a pit dug for wall construction at a plot in southwest Delhi's Vasant Vihar area. The incident occurred early Friday morning, and rescue operations are expected to continue until late at night.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
