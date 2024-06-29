Left Menu

Astronauts' Prolonged ISS Stay Amid Boeing Capsule Troubles

Two NASA astronauts will remain at the International Space Station longer than anticipated due to issues with Boeing's Starliner capsule. The spacecraft faced thruster failures and helium leaks, leading to delays. NASA and Boeing are collecting data to resolve these issues. The astronauts are reported safe.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-06-2024 00:08 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 00:08 IST
Astronauts' Prolonged ISS Stay Amid Boeing Capsule Troubles
astronauts
  • Country:
  • United States

In an unexpected turn, two NASA astronauts will extend their stay at the International Space Station (ISS) as engineers address problems with Boeing's Starliner capsule that emerged en route.

NASA announced on Friday that no return date would be set until ground testing was complete, assuring that the astronauts were safe. "We're not in any rush to come home," stated NASA's commercial crew program manager Steve Stich.

Veteran NASA test pilots Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams launched aboard Boeing's Starliner capsule on June 5. Despite initial plans for a brief mission, thruster failures and helium leaks forced NASA and Boeing to delay their return. As further analysis continues, NASA emphasized safety and careful planning to resolve the technical issues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

India
2
Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custody

Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custo...

 India
3
EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitica...

 Global
4
Retro Revival: Fujifilm's X100 Digital Camera Captures TikTok Generation

Retro Revival: Fujifilm's X100 Digital Camera Captures TikTok Generation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024