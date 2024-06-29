Astronauts' Prolonged ISS Stay Amid Boeing Capsule Troubles

In an unexpected turn, two NASA astronauts will extend their stay at the International Space Station (ISS) as engineers address problems with Boeing's Starliner capsule that emerged en route.

NASA announced on Friday that no return date would be set until ground testing was complete, assuring that the astronauts were safe. "We're not in any rush to come home," stated NASA's commercial crew program manager Steve Stich.

Veteran NASA test pilots Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams launched aboard Boeing's Starliner capsule on June 5. Despite initial plans for a brief mission, thruster failures and helium leaks forced NASA and Boeing to delay their return. As further analysis continues, NASA emphasized safety and careful planning to resolve the technical issues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)