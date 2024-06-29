Brazilian's World-Record Soccer Shirt Collection
Cassio Brandao, a Brazilian and Google employee, holds the Guinness World Record for the largest collection of soccer shirts. With 6,101 shirts, his collection includes rare items like Pele jerseys and a 1998 World Cup shirt signed by Ronaldo, collected since he started in 2000.
Soccer-6,101 pieces of history: Brazilian owns world's largest shirt collection
Brazilian Cassio Brandao walks through rooms filled with clothes racks that in April made him a Guinness World Records title holder as the owner of the world's largest collection of soccer shirts. From rare Pele jerseys to a 1998 World Cup shirt signed by Ronaldo, the 41-year-old Google employee has amassed a total 6,101 shirts since he started collecting them in 2000.
