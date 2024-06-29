Powerful Earthquake Shakes Peru's Coastline
A magnitude 6 earthquake struck near the coast of Peru on Saturday, according to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ). The quake occurred at a depth of 24 km (14.91 miles), causing significant tremors felt across the region.
Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2024 13:17 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 13:17 IST
A magnitude 6 earthquake struck near the coast of Peru on Saturday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
The quake was at a depth of 24 km (14.91 miles), GFZ said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- earthquake
- Peru
- coast
- GFZ
- magnitude
- geosciences
- depth
- tremors
- Nature
- disaster
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Earthquake of magnitude 3.0 jolts Assam's Goalpara
The Glowing Secrets of Ocean Depths: Unveiling the Mystery of Bioluminescence
Earthquake of magnitude 2.3 jolts Haryana's Jhajjar
Jairam Ramesh raises serious questions on integrity of NTA, NEET; hopes for in-depth review
Peru Shaken by 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake