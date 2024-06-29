Tragic Drowning Incident in Delhi Underpass After Heavy Rains

In a tragic incident following heavy rains, two boys drowned in a waterlogged underpass in outer north Delhi's SP Badali area on Saturday afternoon. The incident occurred near the Siraspur underpass, which was flooded with 2.5-3 feet of water, according to a senior police officer.

Authorities received a distress call about the drowning around 2.25 pm, prompting an immediate response from a police team. A search operation ensued, and with the assistance of the fire brigade, the bodies were recovered, the officer reported. While one boy was a resident of Siraspur, the other boy's identity is still being determined, he added.

Initially, it appears that the boys were taking a bath when the suspected drowning occurred, another officer commented. The bodies have been transported to Babu Jagjeevan Ram Hospital, and an inquest proceeding under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure is currently underway.

