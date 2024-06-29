VK Saxena's Diligent Drainage Inspection Post-Delhi Deluge

In response to heavy rains that hit Delhi, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena personally inspected the city's most affected areas and drainage systems to assess the damage and oversee remedial measures. The inspection came after Delhi recorded a heavy 153.7 mm rainfall at Safdarjung in just three hours, from 2.30 am to 5.30 am, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Accompanied by senior officials including Chief Secretary, NDMC Chairman, and MCD Commissioner, Saxena visited key locations such as Taimur Nagar, Barapulla Drain, ITPO, Tilak Bridge, Kushak Nallah, Golf Links, and Bharti Nagar. He found these drains heavily choked with garbage, debris, and sludge, resulting in severe flooding in several parts of the city.

Expressing displeasure over the negligence, Saxena warned of strict action against responsible officials for any further oversight. He issued instructions to clear all garbage, debris, and sludge from the drains within the next three to four days, emphasizing the importance of a comprehensive water drainage plan for the future.

