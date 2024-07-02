TIMELINE-Kenyan protesters demand Ruto's resignation

Kenyan protesters took to the streets again on Tuesday demanding the resignation of President William Ruto, despite his U-turn on the proposed tax hikes that initially triggered the unrest. Ruto is contending with the most serious threat to his two-year-old presidency as the youth-led movement escalates from online criticism of the tax increases, which have since been dropped, into mass rallies demanding his removal.

Here is a timeline of key events leading up to the protests. MAY 9

Kenya's finance bill is introduced to the National Assembly, aiming to raise $2.7 billion in additional taxes to reduce the budget deficit and borrowing. The bill then goes through public consultations.

JUNE 13 Finance Minister Njuguna Ndung'u presents the 2024/25 budget in parliament, laying out spending and borrowing plans.

The presented budget is separate from the finance bill. JUNE 18

A Kenyan parliamentary panel recommends that the government scrap some new taxes proposed in the finance bill, which included levies on bread and car ownership. Hundreds of protesters angered by the tax measures take to the streets in the capital Nairobi.

JUNE 20 Lawmakers debate the bill in its second reading before parliament.

In the streets, riot police in Nairobi fire tear gas and water cannon to disperse thousands of demonstrators as coordinated marches take place across the East African country against the tax rises. JUNE 25

Protests against the finance bill descend into violence, with police firing on demonstrators trying to storm the legislature in Nairobi, killing some demonstrators. Protests and clashes also flare in several other cities and towns across Kenya, with many calling for Ruto to quit in addition to voicing their opposition to the tax rises.

JUNE 26 In a televised address, Ruto announces he will not sign the finance bill, effectively withdrawing the tax increases.

The president says he will start a dialogue with Kenyan youth and work on austerity measures, beginning with cuts to the budget of the presidency. But some demonstrators say on social media that despite Ruto's climbdown they will go ahead with another rally to demand his resignation.

JUNE 27 Kenyan police fire on protesters in new clashes as the protest movements grows rapidly from online condemnations of the tax hikes into mass rallies demanding a political overhaul.

Some protesters are again killed in the clashes. The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights will later put the death toll at 39 since demonstrations erupted on June 18.

JUNE 28 Protesters call for seven days of activism, including countrywide strikes and the blocking of major roads on July 2 and July 4.

JULY 2 Protesters, seemingly angered by a televised interview in which Ruto defended the actions of the police and his government, take to the streets again.

Police fire tear gas at protesters in Nairobi and demonstrations erupt in other towns across the country as protesters push for Ruto's resignation. (Writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; editing by Joe Bavier and Mark Heinrich)

