Tragic Consequences of Russian Attacks on Nikopol: Lives Lost and Infrastructure Damaged

Russian attacks on the central Ukrainian city of Nikopol killed two women aged 61 and 86 on Tuesday and wounded nine other people, the regional governor said.

Governor Serhiy Lysak said on the Telegram messenger that the attacks damaged residential housing, educational facilities and a clinic in the city that lies across the Dnipro River from the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.

Nikopol has been subjected to aerial attacks since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion in February 2022. Russia denies targeting civilians or civilian infrastructure, but thousands of people have been killed.

