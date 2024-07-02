Left Menu

Tragic Consequences of Russian Attacks on Nikopol: Lives Lost and Infrastructure Damaged

Russian attacks on Nikopol killed two women and wounded nine others, damaging residential, educational, and clinic facilities. The city lies across from the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and has faced ongoing assaults since the invasion began in February 2022. Russia denies targeting civilians, though thousands have died.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 02-07-2024 20:27 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 20:27 IST
Tragic Consequences of Russian Attacks on Nikopol: Lives Lost and Infrastructure Damaged
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Russian attacks on the central Ukrainian city of Nikopol killed two women aged 61 and 86 on Tuesday and wounded nine other people, the regional governor said.

Governor Serhiy Lysak said on the Telegram messenger that the attacks damaged residential housing, educational facilities and a clinic in the city that lies across the Dnipro River from the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.

Nikopol has been subjected to aerial attacks since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion in February 2022. Russia denies targeting civilians or civilian infrastructure, but thousands of people have been killed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

 Global
2
ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

 United Arab Emirates
3
Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

 China
4
Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Trade Revolution: Paving the Path Beyond Plastics

SIDQL: Transforming Motion Capture for Ultra-Low Latency and High Accuracy in the Metaverse

New Hope in the Fight Against Sleeping Sickness: WHO’s Updated Guidelines

Empowering Lagos Healthcare: Navigating Benefits and Barriers of mHealth Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024