Mexico's Cautious Battle Against Hurricane Beryl: Saving Sea Turtles

Responding to past failures, Mexican authorities began evacuating sea turtle eggs from beaches ahead of Hurricane Beryl. Although still distant, Beryl is expected to hit near Cancun. Measures include transferring eggs to safer locations and protecting nests with sand-bag barriers, raising concerns about hatching success.

PTI | Cancun | Updated: 04-07-2024 09:43 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 09:43 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Mexico

In a proactive response to past hurricane missteps, the Mexican government started evacuating sea turtle eggs from beaches in anticipation of Hurricane Beryl. With Beryl still offshore near Jamaica, it's predicted to strike south of Cancun by late Thursday or early Friday.

Following poor evacuations during October's Hurricane Otis, officials are now taking extra precautions. They are relocating recently laid sea turtle eggs to prevent them from being washed away by potential storm surges. Government employees are carefully transferring these eggs in sand-filled coolers to safer locations.

Efforts also involve using sand-bag barriers to create protective corrals around turtle nests against the expected strong waves. Biologist Graciela Tiburcio noted the emergency measure could lead to some eggs not hatching, yet emphasizes that the alternative could result in complete loss of these eggs.

