Flyover Slab Collapse in Andheri Sparks Safety Concerns

A slab from a flyover in Andheri, Mumbai, fell on a moving car on Thursday afternoon near the Gundavali metro rail station. No injuries were reported. Police and fire brigade were deployed for relief work. More details about the incident are awaited.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-07-2024 16:56 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 16:56 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A flyover slab in Mumbai's Andheri area collapsed onto a moving car on Thursday afternoon, raising safety concerns. The incident occurred near the Gundavali metro rail station on the Western Express Highway at around 3:20 PM, according to civic officials.

Fortunately, there were no injuries reported. The slab landed on the vehicle's bonnet, damaging its front part. Emergency services, including the fire brigade, police, and local ward officials, swiftly arrived on the scene to manage the situation and conduct relief work.

Further details about the incident are still awaited as authorities continue their investigation. The collapse highlights potential infrastructural risks in one of Mumbai's busiest areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

