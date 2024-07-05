Guwahati Faces Severe Waterlogging Amidst Rising Brahmaputra Levels

Guwahati has been severely affected by massive waterlogging following incessant rains and the surging Brahmaputra River, which rose above danger levels on Friday. Various parts of the city's largest areas have reported significant water accumulation.

Amid the crisis, a child has gone missing in the Jyoti Nagar area since Thursday evening, reportedly falling into an open drain while on a scooter with his father. Immediate rescue efforts were launched by the family, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and local administration.

Urban Affairs Minister Ashok Singhal noted that the Brahmaputra's water level reached 49.85 meters, prompting the closure of the Bharalu Sluice Gate and hampering the outflow of water from major storm drains. In response, six pumps have been deployed at Bharalumukh Sluice Gate to mitigate the city's waterlogging issues. Emergency helplines have been set up by the Kamrup Metropolitan administration.