Hurricane Beryl Sweeps Through Mexico's Tourist Hotspots

Early on Friday, Hurricane Beryl, a formidable Category 2 storm, made landfall in Mexico's prime tourist areas, prompting a red alert after a devastating journey through several Caribbean islands.

As the storm's core passed over the Yucatan Peninsula, it brought winds approximating 100 mph (160 kph) to Tulum, though the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) advisers warn of ongoing dangerous conditions in the region.

Residents are being urged to take shelter and prioritize their safety. Governor Mara Lezama of Quintana Roo and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador stressed the importance of immediate precautions as schools closed and storm shelters were opened.

After causing at least 11 deaths in the Caribbean, Beryl is predicted to regain strength over the Gulf of Mexico and impact northeastern Mexico and southern Texas. As the storm continues its path, the link between its intensity and climate change becomes increasingly clear.