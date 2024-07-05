Left Menu

Action-Packed Day 5 at Wimbledon Despite Rain Delays

Day five at Wimbledon featured exciting victories and intense matches despite delays due to heavy rain. Highlights included wins by Tommy Paul, Jasmine Paolini, Carlos Alcaraz, and Emma Raducanu. Despite the weather disruptions, fans were treated to top-tier tennis showdowns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2024 19:33 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 19:33 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

Day five at the Wimbledon tennis championships was not without its share of excitement, despite initial rain delays. At 1349 GMT, U.S. 12th seed Tommy Paul triumphed over 23rd seed Alexander Bublik, showcasing a strong performance.

Earlier, seventh seed Jasmine Paolini secured her spot in the fourth round with a victory over Bianca Andreescu, finishing 7-6(4) 6-1.

The day began with rain delays affecting matches on Court Two and the outer courts, with forecasters predicting showers throughout. Nevertheless, the action on Court One drew eyes as the day progressed.

BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

