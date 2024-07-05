Action-Packed Day 5 at Wimbledon Despite Rain Delays

Day five at the Wimbledon tennis championships was not without its share of excitement, despite initial rain delays. At 1349 GMT, U.S. 12th seed Tommy Paul triumphed over 23rd seed Alexander Bublik, showcasing a strong performance.

Earlier, seventh seed Jasmine Paolini secured her spot in the fourth round with a victory over Bianca Andreescu, finishing 7-6(4) 6-1.

The day began with rain delays affecting matches on Court Two and the outer courts, with forecasters predicting showers throughout. Nevertheless, the action on Court One drew eyes as the day progressed.