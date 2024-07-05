Kaziranga National Park Bears Brunt of Worst Deluge: 77 Wildlife Fatalities and 94 Rescues

Kaziranga National Park, renowned for its rich biodiversity, is reeling under the impact of severe flooding, the worst in recent years. A total of 77 wild animals have succumbed to the catastrophe, including three rhinos and 62 hog deer, with deaths attributed to drowning or inadequate treatment.

Despite the grim toll, forest officials have successfully rescued 94 animals, ranging from hog deer to an elephant. Currently, 33 animals are receiving medical care, while 50 have been released post-treatment. However, the deluge has hit the park's infrastructure hard, leaving 75 out of 233 camps underwater as of Friday evening.

The Eastern Assam Wildlife Division and other ranges including Agoratoli and Burapahar are struggling as numerous camps remain inundated. Prohibitory orders restricting vehicular movement along NH-37 (New NH-715) are in force to mitigate further strain on the park's resources and personnel, who are working tirelessly to protect the park's flora and fauna.