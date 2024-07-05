Delhi Lt Governor Ensures Transparency in DDA's Village Development Projects

Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena has issued directives aimed at ensuring transparency in the execution of projects under the DDA's ambitious Dilli Gramodaya Abhiyan, according to a Raj Niwas official statement released on Friday.

In his review of the scheme's status and progress, Saxena mandated that every project should prominently display a board with details about the funding and executing agencies, the contractor's information, project cost, timeline, tender amount, and contact information for grievance redressal, the statement said.

An online portal will be updated with before-and-after images of project sites, tender documents, and work orders, ensuring public access to all relevant information. The Dilli Gramodaya Abhiyan, with a budget exceeding Rs 960 crore, aims to enhance civic infrastructure in Delhi's villages, covering roads, drainage, parks, community centers, and more. Current projects worth Rs 503 crore are underway, monitored by district magistrates.