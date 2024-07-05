Left Menu

Tragic Day in Donetsk: Russian Attacks Claim Lives and Cause Widespread Damage

Russian attacks on Friday resulted in the death of three people and injured at least 20 in Ukraine's Donetsk region. The town of Selydove witnessed two fatalities and injuries, while a 32-year-old woman died in Komar. Thirteen houses, four shops, and two residential buildings were damaged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2024 20:48 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 20:48 IST
Russian assaults on Friday led to the death of three individuals and wounded at least 20 others in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, as confirmed by the regional governor. Vadym Filashkin took to Telegram to relay that two people lost their lives, and two more were injured in the town of Selydove.

He further stated, 'Every town and village in the Donetsk region is always under the threat of enemy attacks.' In another incident, Russian forces dropped three guided bombs on the village of Komar, resulting in the death of a 32-year-old woman and injuries to 20 others.

Filashkin disclosed that the assaults caused extensive damage, impacting thirteen private houses, four shops, two residential buildings, and two infrastructure facilities. Despite Russia's claims of not targeting civilians, the conflict has seen thousands of innocent lives lost and numerous injuries since Moscow initiated its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

