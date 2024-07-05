Puducherry's Inundation Relief: Torrential Rains Bring Respite
Heavy rains in Puducherry and its suburbs alleviated the sweltering heat that the region had been experiencing. The downpour led to inundation in several parts of the union territory, bringing much-needed relief to the residents.
Residents welcomed the relief from the oppressive temperatures, finding some solace in the cooler weather despite the waterlogged streets.
Authorities are monitoring the situation closely to mitigate any potential issues arising from the sudden soaking of the region.
