Puducherry's Inundation Relief: Torrential Rains Bring Respite

Heavy rains lashed Puducherry and its suburbs on Friday, providing much-needed respite from the sweltering heat. The downpour, however, caused inundation in many parts of the union territory.

Residents welcomed the relief from the oppressive temperatures, finding some solace in the cooler weather despite the waterlogged streets.

Authorities are monitoring the situation closely to mitigate any potential issues arising from the sudden soaking of the region.