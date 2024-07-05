UNESCO designates 11 new biosphere reserves
UN News | Updated: 05-07-2024 22:19 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 22:19 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Alex Hodgman Makes History: Representing Both New Zealand and Australia in Rugby
Australia Seeks to Restart Annual Defence Dialogue with China to Reduce Tensions
T20 WC: Pat Cummins' stellar hat-trick helps Australia restrict Bangladesh to 140/8 in Super 8 clash
Mass Drone Attack Devastates Southern Russia's Krasnodar Region
Australia Triumphs Over Bangladesh in Rain-Hit T20 World Cup Clash