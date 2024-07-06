Left Menu

Hurricane Beryl Wreaks Havoc Across Multiple Countries

Hurricane Beryl, initially making landfall as a Category 2 storm near Tulum, Mexico, impacted the Yucatan Peninsula, resulting in unprecedented power outages and destruction. The storm is anticipated to regain strength in the Gulf of Mexico. The Caribbean islands of Jamaica and St. Vincent and the Grenadines reported significant damage and casualties.

Hurricane Beryl battered Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula on Friday, after making landfall near the resort town of Tulum. The storm, which began as a Category 2 hurricane, whipped trees and knocked out power as it advanced across the region. Officials in Texas are urging residents to prepare as Beryl moves toward the Gulf of Mexico.

Beryl was downgraded to a tropical storm over the peninsula but is expected to regain hurricane strength in the warm waters of the Gulf. It is forecast to head toward northeastern Mexico and southern Texas, areas recently soaked by Tropical Storm Alberto.

Mexican authorities evacuated residents from low-lying areas around the Yucatan, including tourists in Tulum. Army brigades worked to clear debris such as fallen trees and power lines. Laura Velázquez, national coordinator of Mexican Civil Protection, confirmed that no casualties have been reported in Tulum, although power outages persist.

