Desperate Search Continues for Missing Boy in Flooded Guwahati

In flood-stricken Guwahati, a desperate father, Hiralal Sarkar, has been tirelessly searching for his eight-year-old son Abhinash, who fell into an open stormwater drain after slipping from his father's scooter three days ago.

The state machinery, deploying sniffer dogs and various machines, has launched a parallel search operation. Hiralal has managed to find his son's sandals but remains unable to locate the boy himself.

Floods have significantly impacted Assam, with over 24.50 lakh people affected across 30 districts and a rising death toll. The state continues to battle heavy rains and urban flooding as relief efforts persist.

