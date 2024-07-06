Left Menu

Desperate Search Continues for Missing Boy in Flooded Guwahati

Hiralal Sarkar has been relentlessly searching for his eight-year-old son, Abhinash, who fell into an open stormwater drain in flood-stricken Guwahati. Despite coordinated state machinery efforts, his search continues as floods affect thousands in Assam. Over 24.50 lakh people are impacted across the state, with a death toll rising due to the adverse weather.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 06-07-2024 17:09 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 17:09 IST
Desperate Search Continues for Missing Boy in Flooded Guwahati
  • Country:
  • India

In flood-stricken Guwahati, a desperate father, Hiralal Sarkar, has been tirelessly searching for his eight-year-old son Abhinash, who fell into an open stormwater drain after slipping from his father's scooter three days ago.

The state machinery, deploying sniffer dogs and various machines, has launched a parallel search operation. Hiralal has managed to find his son's sandals but remains unable to locate the boy himself.

Floods have significantly impacted Assam, with over 24.50 lakh people affected across 30 districts and a rising death toll. The state continues to battle heavy rains and urban flooding as relief efforts persist.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
2
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India
3
Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

 Global
4
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024