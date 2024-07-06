Himachal Pradesh Faces Deluge: Unprecedented Rains Cause Chaos

Heavy rain lashed parts of Himachal Pradesh, including Kangra's Dharamshala and Palampur, where rainfall levels exceeded the 200-mm mark. According to the emergency operation centre, 62 roads, including 38 in Mandi, 14 in Kullu, five in Shimla, four in Sirmaur, and one in Kangra district, are closed for traffic following torrential rains on Saturday evening.

The centre also reported disruptions to 154 transformers and 26 water supply schemes across the state. Dharamshala recorded the highest rainfall at 214.6 mm, followed closely by Palampur with 212.4 mm. Other affected areas include Jogindernagar, Kangra city, and Baijnath with significant rainfall figures.

A woman sustained minor injuries when a boulder hit a moving bus near Kalath village in Sirmaur district's Sangrah area. The Shimla meteorological office has issued a 'yellow' alert, warning of heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning at isolated places. The state has already received excessive rainfall this month, doubling the normal levels expected in July.

