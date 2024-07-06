Left Menu

DERC Proposes Fire Safety Mandate for Tall Residential Buildings

In response to a rise in fire incidents in Delhi, the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) has proposed that residential buildings over 15 meters tall must obtain a fire safety no objection certificate to get an electricity connection. Additionally, DERC seeks to authorize power disconnection for buildings slated for demolition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2024 23:50 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 23:50 IST
DERC Proposes Fire Safety Mandate for Tall Residential Buildings
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In light of rising fire incidents during the summer months in the national capital, the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) has put forth a proposal requiring residential buildings taller than 15 meters to secure a no objection certificate from the fire safety department for obtaining an electricity connection.

The DERC has also suggested granting discoms the authority to disconnect power supply to buildings earmarked for demolition by civic agencies.

A notice has been issued for amendments to the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (Supply Code and Performance Standards) Regulations, 2017, under powers granted by Section 57 in conjunction with Section 181(2)(za) of the Electricity Act, 2003.

As per Regulation No 10(7), discoms may sever the electricity supply if a demolition order is passed by a court, DDA, MCD, or another competent authority. Furthermore, Regulation 10(8) requires that buildings taller than 15 meters without stilt parking or those over 17.5 meters with stilt parking secure a fire safety clearance certificate for electrical connections.

The DERC has released the draft of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (Supply Code and Performance Standards) (Sixth Amendment) Regulations, 2024, seeking feedback and objections from stakeholders and the public. Once integrated into the regulations, fire safety certificate norms will be more rigorously enforced, according to discom officials.

Fire-related incidents surged in May-June due to extreme heat, causing substantial loss of life and property. The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) reported 183 fire-related calls on May 28-29 and a total of 8,912 fire-related calls from January 1 to May 26.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
2
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India
3
Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

 Global
4
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024