DERC Proposes Fire Safety Mandate for Tall Residential Buildings

In light of rising fire incidents during the summer months in the national capital, the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) has put forth a proposal requiring residential buildings taller than 15 meters to secure a no objection certificate from the fire safety department for obtaining an electricity connection.

The DERC has also suggested granting discoms the authority to disconnect power supply to buildings earmarked for demolition by civic agencies.

A notice has been issued for amendments to the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (Supply Code and Performance Standards) Regulations, 2017, under powers granted by Section 57 in conjunction with Section 181(2)(za) of the Electricity Act, 2003.

As per Regulation No 10(7), discoms may sever the electricity supply if a demolition order is passed by a court, DDA, MCD, or another competent authority. Furthermore, Regulation 10(8) requires that buildings taller than 15 meters without stilt parking or those over 17.5 meters with stilt parking secure a fire safety clearance certificate for electrical connections.

The DERC has released the draft of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (Supply Code and Performance Standards) (Sixth Amendment) Regulations, 2024, seeking feedback and objections from stakeholders and the public. Once integrated into the regulations, fire safety certificate norms will be more rigorously enforced, according to discom officials.

Fire-related incidents surged in May-June due to extreme heat, causing substantial loss of life and property. The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) reported 183 fire-related calls on May 28-29 and a total of 8,912 fire-related calls from January 1 to May 26.

