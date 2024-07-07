Texas Prepares for Hurricane Beryl's Potential Impact on Coastline

Texas officials are urging coastal residents to prepare as Hurricane Beryl is expected to regain strength in the Gulf of Mexico and potentially make landfall on Monday.

"We're expecting the storm to make landfall somewhere on the Texas coast," said Jack Beven of the National Hurricane Center. Beryl already caused 11 deaths in the Caribbean.

Texas's entire coastline is bracing for flooding, rain, and wind. A disaster declaration has been issued for 121 counties. Coastal cities are calling for evacuations and preparing for the storm. Residents are buying supplies as officials emphasize the seriousness of the situation.

