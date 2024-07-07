Left Menu

Texas Prepares for Hurricane Beryl's Potential Impact on Coastline

Texas officials urged residents to brace for Hurricane Beryl, expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane. The storm has already caused 11 deaths in the Caribbean and is threatening Texas with potential flooding, heavy rain, and winds. Coastal cities are issuing evacuation requests and securing properties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Houston | Updated: 07-07-2024 02:25 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 02:25 IST
Texas Prepares for Hurricane Beryl's Potential Impact on Coastline
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United States

Texas officials are urging coastal residents to prepare as Hurricane Beryl is expected to regain strength in the Gulf of Mexico and potentially make landfall on Monday.

"We're expecting the storm to make landfall somewhere on the Texas coast," said Jack Beven of the National Hurricane Center. Beryl already caused 11 deaths in the Caribbean.

Texas's entire coastline is bracing for flooding, rain, and wind. A disaster declaration has been issued for 121 counties. Coastal cities are calling for evacuations and preparing for the storm. Residents are buying supplies as officials emphasize the seriousness of the situation.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
2
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India
3
NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

 Global
4
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024