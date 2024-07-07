Archaeological Marvels and Technology's Impact on Football

In a significant archaeological breakthrough, a 4,000-year-old ceremonial temple has been unearthed in northern Peru. Discovered by a team of archaeologists in the desert district of Zana, the ruins were found alongside skeletal remains thought to be part of ancient religious rituals.

Meanwhile, Bulgarian archaeologists have made headlines by uncovering a 6.8-foot marble statue of the Greek god Hermes in an ancient Roman sewer. The discovery took place during an excavation in Heraclea Sintica, near the Greek border.

In the world of sports, football is seeing a rapid technological transformation. Holograms, AI, and big data are becoming integral to the sport, as highlighted by Slovenia's recent Euro 2024 shootout loss to Portugal, where AI-assisted saves played a crucial role.

