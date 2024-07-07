Left Menu

Record temperatures scorch US West as Americans sweat through extreme heat

A widespread heat wave is expected to deliver a fresh batch of record temperatures along the U.S. West Coast, as millions of Americans sweat through a heat dome that is also hovering over Arizona and Nevada. About 36 million people — roughly 10% of the country — are under excessive heat warnings coming from the heat dome centered over California, the National Weather Service said on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 07-07-2024 19:56 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 19:56 IST
Record temperatures scorch US West as Americans sweat through extreme heat

A widespread heat wave is expected to deliver a fresh batch of record temperatures along the U.S. West Coast, as millions of Americans sweat through a heat dome that is also hovering over Arizona and Nevada.

About 36 million people — roughly 10% of the country — are under excessive heat warnings coming from the heat dome centered over California, the National Weather Service said on Sunday. Climate change is driving extreme heat waves across the world and will continue to deliver dangerous weather for decades to come, research shows. High temperatures are forecast to meet or exceed daily high records in Washington state, Oregon, California, northern Arizona and central Idaho.

Temperatures are running as much as 20 degrees above normal this time of year in places like Redding, a city a northern California that hit an all-time high of 119 degrees Fahrenheit (48 degrees Celsius) on Saturday, NWS meteorologist Bryan Jackson said. "We're expecting it to merely drift east through the early part of next week and basically persist through the week, so we've got a real expansive and extreme heat wave ongoing, and it's expected to continue this week," he said.

Another 36 million people are under heat advisories, while about 1 million people face excessive heat watches, including eastern Oregon, northeastern Nevada and southwestern Idaho. Heat warnings signify that conditions are imminent, which differ from watches that are issued when conditions are forecast in the coming days.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for urgent action to avert "climate hell." Each of the past 12 months have ranked as the warmest on record in year-on-year comparisons across the globe, according to the Copernicus Climate Change Service, European Union's climate change monitoring service. Last week, U.S. President Joe Biden's administration proposed the first-ever safety standard intended to protect workers and communities from the impacts of extreme heat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

 Global
2
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
3
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India
4
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Continuous Welfare Monitoring in Zimbabwe: Insights from High-Frequency COVID-19 Surveys

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024