Tropical Storm Beryl Set to Bring Havoc Back to Texas

Tropical Storm Beryl is on a northwest trajectory over the Gulf of Mexico and is projected to regain strength, becoming a Category 1 hurricane before hitting the Texas coast Sunday evening. Hurricane warnings span much of the Texas coastline, leading Corpus Christi to close its port in anticipation of gale force winds.

Eastern Texas remains on flood watch due to the storm, which recorded maximum wind speeds of 60 mph (96 kph) as of Sunday morning. Previously a Category 5 hurricane, Beryl wreaked havoc across Jamaica, Grenada, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and northern Venezuela, leaving at least 11 dead and causing extensive damage.

As it advances towards Texas, the National Weather Service has warned of storm surges and coastal flooding. Citgo Petroleum Corp plans to run its Corpus Christi refinery at minimal capacity, while Shell and Gibson Energy take precautionary measures.

