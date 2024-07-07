Left Menu

Tropical Storm Beryl Set to Bring Havoc Back to Texas

Tropical Storm Beryl, previously a Category 5 hurricane, is heading northwest over the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to strengthen back into a Category 1 hurricane. Warnings have been issued along the Texas coast, with Corpus Christi closing its port ahead of anticipated gale force winds. The storm has already caused significant destruction in the Caribbean.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2024 20:24 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 20:24 IST
Tropical Storm Beryl Set to Bring Havoc Back to Texas
AI Generated Representative Image

Tropical Storm Beryl is on a northwest trajectory over the Gulf of Mexico and is projected to regain strength, becoming a Category 1 hurricane before hitting the Texas coast Sunday evening. Hurricane warnings span much of the Texas coastline, leading Corpus Christi to close its port in anticipation of gale force winds.

Eastern Texas remains on flood watch due to the storm, which recorded maximum wind speeds of 60 mph (96 kph) as of Sunday morning. Previously a Category 5 hurricane, Beryl wreaked havoc across Jamaica, Grenada, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and northern Venezuela, leaving at least 11 dead and causing extensive damage.

As it advances towards Texas, the National Weather Service has warned of storm surges and coastal flooding. Citgo Petroleum Corp plans to run its Corpus Christi refinery at minimal capacity, while Shell and Gibson Energy take precautionary measures.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
2
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Continuous Welfare Monitoring in Zimbabwe: Insights from High-Frequency COVID-19 Surveys

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024