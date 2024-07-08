Texas Braces as Hurricane Beryl Approaches

Texas officials are alerting coastal residents to prepare for possible power outages and flooding as Hurricane Beryl is expected to regain strength and make landfall early Monday.

On Sunday, Beryl's outer bands began hitting Texas shorelines, bringing rain and intensifying winds. The storm is projected to land near the town of Matagorda, about 100 miles south of Houston, though its path could change. Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd warned that power outages should be expected.

Hurricane warnings extend from Baffin Bay to Sargent, south of Houston, with officials urging beach tourists to leave. The hurricane could cause 10 inches of rain and storm surges of 4-6 feet in some areas. Beryl's rapid intensification and early formation signify a potentially severe Atlantic hurricane season.

