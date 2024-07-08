Left Menu

Rain-Induced Landslides Wreak Havoc in Arunachal Pradesh

Landslides triggered by heavy rainfall have disrupted surface communication in several districts of Arunachal Pradesh. Over 72,900 people across 257 villages have been affected, with extensive damage to infrastructure including roads, power lines, and water supply systems. Relief efforts are ongoing, but challenges remain significant.

Heavy rains have triggered landslides that disrupted surface communication in several districts of Arunachal Pradesh, officials confirmed on Monday.

A landslide in Shi-Yomi district resulted in one fatality on Friday, as reported by the state disaster management department. In total, four people have died in the state due to natural calamities since April.

Critical roads including the Tezu-Hayuliang road in Lohit and Anjaw districts as well as the Dari-Chambang road in Kra Daadi district remain blocked. The NH 513 is also obstructed at Geying in East Siang district, according to reports.

Since April, over 72,900 people and 257 villages have been impacted by floods and landslides in the state. The calamities have caused extensive damage to infrastructure with 160 roads, 76 power lines, and 147 water systems being affected, along with numerous houses and other structures.

Itanagar, the state capital, faces a severe water crisis due to damaged pipelines, with restoration efforts underway but expected to take several days, officials stated.

Damin, Parsi Parlo, and Panyasang in Kurung Kumey district are cut off due to persistent rain causing flashfloods and landslides.

A massive landslide at Karsingsa block point on NH-415 led authorities to close the road, rerouting traffic via Gumto for safety.

