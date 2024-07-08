Landslide in Thane Forces Evacuation of Residents

A landslide occurred on a hillock in Thane on Monday afternoon, causing the evacuation of residents from four houses, according to civic officials.

The incident, which took place at 1:25 pm in Lokmanya Nagar Pada number 4, resulted in no injuries, stated Thane Municipal Corporation Regional Disaster Management Cell Chief Yasin Tadvi.

'Relief operations began immediately after authorities were alerted. Four houses and two trees on the remaining portion of the hillock are now in a dangerous condition. We evacuated 25 persons from these four houses and shifted them to safety,' said Tadvi.

The entire area has been sealed off, and senior officials are at the site for further action, he added.

