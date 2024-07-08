Landslide in Thane Forces Evacuation of Residents
A landslide in Thane's Lokmanya Nagar Pada number 4 on Monday afternoon led to the evacuation of residents from four houses. No injuries were reported, and relief operations swiftly moved 25 people to safety. The affected area has been sealed off for further action.
A landslide occurred on a hillock in Thane on Monday afternoon, causing the evacuation of residents from four houses, according to civic officials.
The incident, which took place at 1:25 pm in Lokmanya Nagar Pada number 4, resulted in no injuries, stated Thane Municipal Corporation Regional Disaster Management Cell Chief Yasin Tadvi.
'Relief operations began immediately after authorities were alerted. Four houses and two trees on the remaining portion of the hillock are now in a dangerous condition. We evacuated 25 persons from these four houses and shifted them to safety,' said Tadvi.
The entire area has been sealed off, and senior officials are at the site for further action, he added.
