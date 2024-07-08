Monsoon Mayhem: India's Struggle with Heavy Rains and Floods

The monsoon deluge caused chaos in various parts of India on Monday, most notably in Mumbai where local train services and flight operations were severely impacted. Assam, already struggling with floods, faced additional challenges.

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reviewed the situation while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited a flood relief camp in Assam's Cachar district. Both states, along with Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan, experienced heavy rainfall and resulting disruptions.

In Mumbai, numerous low-lying areas were flooded, halting vehicle movement and closing schools. The Maharashtra legislature sessions were adjourned due to members' tardy arrivals, and several train services and flights were suspended. The NDRF deployed teams to assist in the affected areas. Meanwhile, Goa and several other states continued to grapple with persistent rains and severe flooding.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)