Monsoon Mayhem: India's Struggle with Heavy Rains and Floods

Heavy rains and monsoon-induced flooding disrupted life across multiple regions in India, particularly affecting Mumbai and Assam, where transportation services were halted and residential areas inundated. Key political figures, including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Rahul Gandhi, have taken active roles in responding to the crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2024 18:05 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 18:05 IST
  Country:
  • India

The monsoon deluge caused chaos in various parts of India on Monday, most notably in Mumbai where local train services and flight operations were severely impacted. Assam, already struggling with floods, faced additional challenges.

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reviewed the situation while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited a flood relief camp in Assam's Cachar district. Both states, along with Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan, experienced heavy rainfall and resulting disruptions.

In Mumbai, numerous low-lying areas were flooded, halting vehicle movement and closing schools. The Maharashtra legislature sessions were adjourned due to members' tardy arrivals, and several train services and flights were suspended. The NDRF deployed teams to assist in the affected areas. Meanwhile, Goa and several other states continued to grapple with persistent rains and severe flooding.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

