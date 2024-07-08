Delhi's Renewed Battle Against Climate Change: Action Plan Set for Approval
Delhi is set to adopt a new climate action plan, aiming to address the increasing heat waves and heavy rainfall the city has recently faced. The plan, which has been a work in progress for several years, is awaiting final approval before implementation. It focuses on multiple issues like air pollution and renewable energy.
- Country:
- India
Delhi, grappling with unprecedented heat waves and heavy rainfall, is poised to roll out a new yet delayed climate action plan this year. Official sources indicate that the final draft is ready and only awaits approval from the city's environment minister before being submitted to the Union environment ministry.
The extreme weather conditions have had devastating impacts on Delhi. The city experienced 40 consecutive days of temperatures soaring above 40 degrees Celsius since May 13, with Mungeshpur and Narela hitting a staggering 49.9 degrees. The intense heat resulted in 60 deaths. In contrast, torrential rains on June 28 claimed 11 lives and caused extensive property damage.
The new State Action Plan on Climate Change (SAPCC), developed after years of consultations, includes more stringent measures focusing on air pollution, greenhouse gas emissions, renewable energy, and other critical areas. Officials hope the comprehensive plan will help mitigate the severe effects of climate change facing the capital.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan
Union Minister Sonowal reviews IWAI projects, unveils 5-year action plan for developing national waterways
PM Luxon Unveils Action Plan to Boost Safety and Restore Law and Order
India Charts Bold Action Plan for Colombo Process Leadership
NZ Unveils Q3 Action Plan Focused on Enhancing Safety and Restoring Law and Order