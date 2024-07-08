Mumbai Faces Heavy Rains, Short Circuits, and Structural Incidents

Mumbai experienced significant rainfall in a 10-hour period ending at 6pm Monday, with the island city receiving 47.93mm. The eastern and western parts recorded 18.82mm and 31.74mm, respectively.

In the 24-hour period ending at 8 am, Mumbai's island city logged 115.63mm of rain, while Eastern and Western Mumbai saw 168.68mm and 165.93mm, respectively. The city reported 40 tree falls, but no deaths. Some vehicles were damaged.

Mumbai also reported 12 short-circuit cases, claiming the life of a 72-year-old woman in Santacruz East. The incident occurred at Haji Siddhiki Chawl on Datta Mandir Road. Additionally, there were 10 house or wall collapse incidents, with no fatalities.

