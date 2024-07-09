Left Menu

Incessant Rains Disrupt Life in Karnataka Districts

Heavy to very heavy rains disrupted normal life in the districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada over the past few days. Rescue teams were deployed, and care centers opened as many areas were flooded. An orange alert has been issued until July 11, with schools closed for safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 09-07-2024 09:22 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 09:22 IST
Incessant Rains Disrupt Life in Karnataka Districts
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Incessant rains have caused widespread disruption in the coastal and Western Ghats districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada, officials reported. Flooding in low-lying areas has forced residents to seek shelter in care centres.

District Collector K Lakshmipriya confirmed heavy rains in the coastal parts and the opening of eight care centers in Honnavar Taluk, providing essential facilities to 313 displaced people. In undivided Dakshina Kannada, including Udupi, floods inundated several low-lying regions, though Mangaluru city remained unaffected.

The Karnataka State Natural Disasters Monitoring Centre (KSNMDC) reported that 10,600 cusecs of water were released from the Kadra reservoir to mitigate the overflowing Kali river, impacting downstream villages. Emergency teams remain on high alert. With further heavy rainfall predicted, authorities have issued an orange alert, indicating severe weather conditions, and declared holidays for schools in affected districts.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
3
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024