Incessant Rains Disrupt Life in Karnataka Districts
Heavy to very heavy rains disrupted normal life in the districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada over the past few days. Rescue teams were deployed, and care centers opened as many areas were flooded. An orange alert has been issued until July 11, with schools closed for safety.
Incessant rains have caused widespread disruption in the coastal and Western Ghats districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada, officials reported. Flooding in low-lying areas has forced residents to seek shelter in care centres.
District Collector K Lakshmipriya confirmed heavy rains in the coastal parts and the opening of eight care centers in Honnavar Taluk, providing essential facilities to 313 displaced people. In undivided Dakshina Kannada, including Udupi, floods inundated several low-lying regions, though Mangaluru city remained unaffected.
The Karnataka State Natural Disasters Monitoring Centre (KSNMDC) reported that 10,600 cusecs of water were released from the Kadra reservoir to mitigate the overflowing Kali river, impacting downstream villages. Emergency teams remain on high alert. With further heavy rainfall predicted, authorities have issued an orange alert, indicating severe weather conditions, and declared holidays for schools in affected districts.
