Avalanche Crisis in Chamoli: Uttarakhand CM Oversees Rescue Operations
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reviews rescue efforts in Chamoli district after an avalanche trapped 57 Border Roads Organisation workers near Mana village. Sixteen have been rescued, while 41 remain trapped. Relief efforts involve the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, the army, and local authorities amidst challenging weather conditions.
In Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is actively overseeing rescue operations after a massive avalanche engulfed workers near Mana village. The disaster, which occurred on Friday, saw a total of 57 Border Roads Organisation (BRO) personnel trapped under the snow. So far, 16 workers have been successfully rescued.
The ongoing relief efforts are a coordinated response involving the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, local army units, and the State Disaster Response Force, aiming to save the remaining 41 trapped individuals. The Defense Minister expressed his concern via social media, assuring the public that all possible resources are being utilized in the rescue operations.
Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari highlighted the involvement of multiple agencies despite harsh weather conditions, which have hampered the deployment of helicopter services. Efforts are underway to clear blocked roads to facilitate improved access, as weather conditions continue to challenge the urgent rescue mission.
(With inputs from agencies.)
