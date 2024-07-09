Delhi Experiences Mild Weather and Satisfactory Air Quality

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 27.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, with the weather department forecasting a generally cloudy sky with light rain for the day.

The humidity level was recorded at 84 percent at 8:30 am.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 33 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological department.

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board indicated that the Air Quality Index (AQI) was in the satisfactory category with a reading of 76 at 9 am.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 to 100 satisfactory, 101 to 200 moderate, 201 to 300 poor, 301 to 400 very poor, and 401 to 500 severe.

