'Twisters, Mergers, and Rolling Stones: Highlights from the Entertainment World'

An updated extreme weather film 'Twisters' hits the screen, continuing the legacy of the '90s blockbuster 'Twister.' Meanwhile, Skydance Media merges with Paramount Global in a high-stakes deal, and the Rolling Stones wrap up their tour in the scenic Ozark mountains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 10:31 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 10:31 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

An updated extreme weather film 'Twisters' hits the screen, continuing the legacy of the '90s blockbuster 'Twister.' Its stars promise a blend of thrills and scientific accuracy.

Skydance Media's merger with Paramount Global, worth $2.4 billion, ends a dramatic months-long saga, making headlines in Hollywood for its complex two-step process involving National Amusements.

The Rolling Stones will conclude their North American 'Hackney Diamonds' tour on July 21 at the Thunder Ridge Nature Arena in Ridgedale, Missouri, a surprising yet picturesque venue in the Ozark mountains.

