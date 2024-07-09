MP Government Probes Alleged Tiger Poaching in Veerangana Durgavati Reserve

The Madhya Pradesh government has launched an inquiry into alleged tiger poaching and other irregularities at the newly formed Veerangana Durgavati Tiger Reserve, officials confirmed.

This reserve, the latest addition in the state, is spread across areas within the Nauradehi and Veerangana Durgavati Sanctuaries, covering 2,339 square kilometres near Bhopal. It spans three districts: Narsinghpur, Sagar, and Damoh.

The investigation was initiated after wildlife activist Ajay Dubey sent an email alleging severe negligence in tiger conservation and forest management. Dubey's complaint, which pointed to missing tigers and potential poaching, led the forest department to instruct the deputy director to submit a report within a week.

