Kaziranga National Park Floods: A Wildlife Crisis

Kaziranga National Park in Assam is experiencing severe flooding, leading to the death of 159 wild animals, including nine rhinos. While 133 animals have been rescued, the mortality rate has risen significantly. Despite the critical situation, forest officials are actively engaging in rescue missions and providing medical care to the affected wildlife.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 09-07-2024 22:35 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 22:35 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
Kaziranga National Park in Assam is facing its worst flooding in recent years, resulting in the tragic death of 159 wild animals, including nine rhinos, according to official reports. The mortality rate has sharply increased from 137 on Monday, highlighting the devastating impact of the second wave of floods on the park's wildlife.

The floodwaters have claimed the lives of a diverse range of animals, including 142 hog deer, two sambar, a rhesus macaque, and an otter. Furthermore, 22 animals have died during treatment, comprising 17 hog deer, three swamp deer, one rhesus macaque, and one otter pup.

Forest officials have been working tirelessly to rescue affected animals, successfully saving 120 hog deer, three swamp deer, two each of rhino, sambar, elephant, and scops owl, and one each of Indian hare, rhesus macaque, otter, and jungle cat. While seven animals remain under medical care, 111 have been released post-treatment.

The park's current deluge is the worst since 2017, when over 350 animals perished either due to floodwaters or vehicle accidents during their migration to higher ground.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a successful rescue mission in Tezpur, where forest department personnel and local citizens reunited a separated elephant with its herd within three days. Of the 233 camps in the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, 62 remain flooded, down from 70 the previous day.

Forest department employees, including security personnel, continue to patrol the park, committed to safeguarding its flora and fauna despite the challenging conditions.

