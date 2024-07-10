Left Menu

President Murmu Expresses Grief Over Unnao Road Tragedy

President Droupadi Murmu expressed her condolences for the victims of a tragic road accident in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh. Eighteen people died and 19 were injured when a double-decker sleeper bus collided with a milk tanker on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway. She wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

President Droupadi Murmu expressed her grief on Wednesday over the tragic loss of lives in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district. She offered prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured.

The incident involved a double-decker sleeper bus colliding with a milk tanker on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway near Jojikot village, resulting in 18 deaths and injuries to 19 people.

'The news of the death of many people in a road accident on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, is extremely sad. I express my deepest condolences to the family members of those who have become victims of such sudden death and wish for the speedy recovery of those injured,' Murmu stated on X.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

