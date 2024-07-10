Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Hit by Light Rain, Impacts Traffic and Utilities

Light rain caused the closure of 28 roads and disrupted transformers and water supply schemes in Himachal Pradesh, according to state officials. The Met Office has issued warnings for heavy rain and thunderstorms, predicting adverse effects on crops, structures, and traffic until July 15.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 10-07-2024 12:43 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 12:43 IST
Light rain lashed parts of Himachal Pradesh, causing the closure of 28 roads, officials reported on Wednesday.

The State Emergency Operation Centre indicated that road closures affected various districts: eight in Mandi, six in Shimla, five in Sirmaur, four in Kangra, three in Kinnaur, and two in Kullu. The weather also disrupted 19 transformers and 16 water supply schemes. Baijnath recorded 32 mm of rainfall in 24 hours, with Poanta Sahib receiving 18.4 mm, Dhaulakuan 17.5 mm, Palampur 8.3 mm, and Dalhousie 8 mm.

The Shimla Met Office issued a 'yellow' warning for heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning for Thursday and Friday, predicting wet conditions until July 15. Officials warned of potential damage to plantations, horticulture, standing crops, vulnerable structures, kutcha houses, and traffic disruption due to strong winds and waterlogging.

