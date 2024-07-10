Left Menu

Revanth Reddy Pushes for Maximum Compensation for Telangana Farmers

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has urged district collectors to ensure maximum compensation for farmers whose lands are acquired for national highways. At a meeting with ministers and officials, he discussed delays in land acquisition and encouraged engaging farmers with better compensation to expedite projects like the Nagpur-Vijayawada corridor.

Revanth Reddy
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy called on district collectors Wednesday to ensure that farmers receive maximum compensation for lands acquired for national highways. Reddy addressed the delays in land acquisition during a meeting with ministers and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials.

According to an official release, district collectors noted that farmers are reluctant to transfer their lands as current market prices exceed government registration prices. Recognizing the permanent loss of hereditary lands, the CM encouraged collectors to engage directly with farmers and offer fair compensation.

During discussions on national highway projects like the Nagpur-Vijayawada corridor, State Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy urged quick commencement of the Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway expansion, as land acquisition is already complete. NHAI officials assured that work would begin within two months.

